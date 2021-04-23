New York must face lawsuit over lack of non-binary option for driver's licenses

New York must face a lawsuit by a non-binary state resident who alleges the state has made it impossible to obtain an accurate driver’s license by failing to provide an option for gender other than male or female.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman said the state’s promise to introduce an “X” gender marker in a planned update to its computer system was not enough to moot the lawsuit by Sander Saba, a recent law school graduate who does not identify as male or female and uses the pronoun “they.”

