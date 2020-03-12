Westlaw News
March 12, 2020 / 12:15 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

11th Circuit vacates ruling requiring Florida prison to accommodate transgender inmate

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday overturned a ruling that barred Florida corrections officials from reinstating a now-rescinded policy that prevented a transgender inmate from receiving hormone therapy.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta by a 2-1 vote also overturned a lower-court judge’s order requiring the Florida Department of Corrections to allow Reiyn Keohane, an inmate who was born male, to dress as a female.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/39Hocji


