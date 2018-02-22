FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Westlaw News
February 22, 2018 / 11:03 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Endo settles Lidoderm pay-for-delay case on eve of trial

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Endo International PLC has reached a deal on the eve of trial to resolve lawsuits alleging it paid Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc to delay launching a generic version of Endo’s Lidoderm painkiller patch.

The proposed settlement with purchasers of Lidoderm was disclosed in papers filed in federal court in San Francisco on Wednesday, two days before jury selection was set to begin. Terms were not immediately disclosed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ouFlqj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.