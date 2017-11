A federal judge on Friday rejected an effort by drugmakers to dismiss class action lawsuits accusing Endo International PLC of paying Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc to delay launching a generic version of its Lidoderm painkiller patch.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco cleared the way for lawsuits by direct and indirect purchasers of the lidocaine patches to go to trial.

