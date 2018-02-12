FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 10:39 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Teva to pay $157 million to resolve Lidoderm pay-for-delay cases

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd said on Monday it would pay $157 million to resolve lawsuits alleging a drugmaker whose business it later acquired was paid by Endo International Plc to delay launching a generic version of Endo’s Lidoderm painkiller patch.

Teva disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it would pay the sum to settle claims stemming from litigation against Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc, whose generics business Teva acquired in 2015.

