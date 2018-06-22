LifePoint-owned hospital settles psychiatric care billing case

A Tennessee hospital owned by LifePoint Health Inc has agreed to pay $784,000 to resolve claims that it billed the government healthcare program Medicare for medically unnecessary psychiatric care.

The settlement with Livingston Regional Hospital LLC, operator of a 114-bed hospital in Livingston, Tennessee, was announced by the U.S. Justice Department on Thursday and resolves claims first raised in a 2016 whistleblower lawsuit.

