June 22, 2018 / 10:02 PM / in 3 hours

LifePoint-owned hospital settles psychiatric care billing case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A Tennessee hospital owned by LifePoint Health Inc has agreed to pay $784,000 to resolve claims that it billed the government healthcare program Medicare for medically unnecessary psychiatric care.

The settlement with Livingston Regional Hospital LLC, operator of a 114-bed hospital in Livingston, Tennessee, was announced by the U.S. Justice Department on Thursday and resolves claims first raised in a 2016 whistleblower lawsuit.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tnGyCR

