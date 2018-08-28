LifeWatch antitrust case against Blue Cross revived on appeal

(Reuters) -

A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived heart monitor maker LifeWatch AG’s antitrust lawsuit accusing Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and its affiliated health plans of colluding to deny coverage for the company’s devices.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia said a lower court judge was wrong to rule that LifeWatch failed to allege that Blue Cross’ actions had anticompetitive effects on the market.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2NsBt4j