August 17, 2018 / 9:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

Linde's Lincare unit settle Medicare Advantage false claims case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Aug 17 -

Linde AG’s Lincare unit has agreed to pay $5.25 million to resolve allegations that it offered illegal price reductions to patients covered by Medicare Advantage plans in connection with the purchase of home oxygen equipment and supplies.

The accord, which was announced on Thursday, appeared to be the first time the U.S. Justice Department has obtained a settlement in a case accusing a company of submitting false claims for payment to Medicare Advantage plans run by a private insurer.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wdEM7N

