Linde's Lincare unit settle Medicare Advantage false claims case

Linde AG’s Lincare unit has agreed to pay $5.25 million to resolve allegations that it offered illegal price reductions to patients covered by Medicare Advantage plans in connection with the purchase of home oxygen equipment and supplies.

The accord, which was announced on Thursday, appeared to be the first time the U.S. Justice Department has obtained a settlement in a case accusing a company of submitting false claims for payment to Medicare Advantage plans run by a private insurer.

