Judge refuses to create California subclass in Lipitor antitrust case

A federal judge has refused to create a California subclass within a nationwide proposed class action accusing Pfizer Inc of obtaining a fraudulent patent and conspiring with generic drugmaker Ranbaxy Inc to delay sales of generic versions of its cholesterol drug Lipitor.

U.S. District Judge Peter Sheridan in New Jersey on Friday rejected an argument by two California residents who bought Lipitor that they needed a separate class because the lead plaintiffs, municipalities and health plans, were third-party payors that did not take the drug themselves and so lacked standing to bring claims under California’s Cartwright Act, an antitrust law.

