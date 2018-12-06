LivaNova settles medical device kickback case for $1.9 million

A unit of medical device manufacturer LivaNova PLC will pay $1.87 million to resolve allegations it paid kickbacks to doctors in Georgia in exchange for patient referrals for its epilepsy treatment.

The U.S. Justice Department announced the settlement on Tuesday with LivaNova USA Inc, formerly known as Cyberonics Inc. The deal resolves allegations first raised in a 2016 whistleblower lawsuit in federal court in Atlanta.

