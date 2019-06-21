Westlaw News
June 21, 2019 / 9:59 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Funds in special needs trusts affect Medicaid eligibility - 1st Circuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Depositing funds into trusts that allow disabled people to pool their money together for investment purposes can count against the eligibility for someone aged 65 or older to obtain long-term care benefits under Medicaid, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston reached that conclusion on Thursday in upholding the dismissal of a lawsuit challenging the Maine Department of Health and Human Services’ suspension of Medicaid coverage to a nursing home resident.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IuFAN3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
