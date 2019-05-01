Westlaw News
May 1, 2019 / 9:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

Maine jail must provide opioid treatment to inmate, court rules

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has upheld a decision requiring a Maine jail to provide medication to a woman who said she might relapse if she could not continue her treatment for opioid addiction while serving a 40-day sentence.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston on Tuesday affirmed a preliminary injunction issued by a judge who found the jail’s refusal to treat Brenda Smith’s opioid-use disorder likely violated her statutory and constitutional rights.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2US1qgC

