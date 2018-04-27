FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 27, 2018 / 9:49 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

8th Circuit dismisses radiation injury cases against Mallinckrodt

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld the dismissal of lawsuits by the families of 72 people whose deaths they blamed on exposure to radioactive substances tied to Mallinckrodt’s refining of uranium for the government in World War II and the Cold War.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis held that a three-year statute of limitations in Missouri for wrongful death claims applied to lawsuits brought under the federal Price-Anderson Nuclear Industries Indemnity Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FoxPDx

