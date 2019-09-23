Case to Watch: Mallinckrodt challenges DOJ charity kickback claims

A U.S. Justice Department investigation into allegations that drugmakers illegally use charities as conduits to cover Medicare patients’ out-of-pocket drug costs as a way to encourage the use of expensive medications is facing a major court challenge.

Mallinckrodt Plc last month moved to dismiss a Justice Department lawsuit accusing it of using a patient assistance charity to pay kickbacks to patients using its H.P. Acthar Gel, a treatment for a seizure disorder in children.

