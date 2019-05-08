Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn subpoena opioid maker Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt PLC, one of the largest U.S. manufacturers of prescription opioids, said it has received a grand jury subpoena from federal prosecutors in Brooklyn seeking records related to its marketing and sale of controlled substances.

The drugmaker disclosed the subpoena in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. It came as Mallinckrodt and other drugmakers fight hundreds of lawsuits accusing them of deceptively marketing addictive opioids.

