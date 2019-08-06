IN BRIEF: Federal prosecutors seek more records from opioid maker Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt PLC, one of the largest U.S. manufacturers of prescription opioids, says federal prosecutors in Brooklyn investigating the company recently sought records regarding its program to prevent the diversion of drugs for illicit purposes.

Mallinckrodt in a filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said the June request came after prosecutors in April sent it a grand jury subpoena seeking records about its marketing and sales of controlled substances.

