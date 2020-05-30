Mallinckrodt can't avoid consequences of Medicaid rebate ruling: judge

May 30 -

A federal judge on Friday rejected Mallinckrodt Plc’s request to reconsider or put on hold a ruling that allowed the U.S. government to force the drugmaker to pay higher rebates to state Medicaid programs after it dramatically hiked the price of its top-selling drug.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan in Washington, D.C., declined to reconsider an earlier ruling from March that will force Mallinckrodt to pay $650 million to cover retroactive rebates for the drug, H.P. Acthar Gel.

