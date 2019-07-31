Mallinckrodt must face investors' antitrust lawsuit over expensive medication

Mallinckrodt PLC must face a proposed class action lawsuit alleging it failed to disclose an imminent $100 million Federal Trade Commission settlement resolving claims it illegally maintained a monopoly over an expensive drug, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday also held the plaintiffs sufficiently alleged the drugmaker and top executives misled investors about H.P. Acthar Gel’s reimbursement by Medicare and Medicaid and 2017 sales prospects.

