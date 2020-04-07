Mallinckrodt says Medicaid rebate penalties could hurt COVID-19 research

Mallinckrodt Plc claims its research into a COVID-19 treatment would be hurt by allowing the U.S. government to extract “crippling penalties” from the drugmaker for underpaying rebates owed to state Medicaid programs after it hiked a drug’s price.

The company made that claim in a motion filed on Monday in federal court in Washington, D.C., seeking to enjoin the government from taking action against it while it appeals a ruling that would force it to pay $650 million to cover retroactive rebates for the drug, H.P. Acthar Gel.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3aTlnMz