Westlaw News
April 7, 2020 / 6:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mallinckrodt says Medicaid rebate penalties could hurt COVID-19 research

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Mallinckrodt Plc claims its research into a COVID-19 treatment would be hurt by allowing the U.S. government to extract “crippling penalties” from the drugmaker for underpaying rebates owed to state Medicaid programs after it hiked a drug’s price.

The company made that claim in a motion filed on Monday in federal court in Washington, D.C., seeking to enjoin the government from taking action against it while it appeals a ruling that would force it to pay $650 million to cover retroactive rebates for the drug, H.P. Acthar Gel.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3aTlnMz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below