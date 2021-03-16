New Mexico Supreme Court upholds state's malpractice damages cap

New Mexico’s highest court has upheld the state’s $600,000 cap on non-medical, non-punitive damages in medical malpractice cases, finding the cap does not violate the right to trial by jury.

The Monday ruling from the New Mexico Supreme Court means that a $2.6 million verdict in favor of a woman over injuries she suffered during a gynecological procedure will be reduced to about $1.54 million, which includes both the capped non-medical damages and more than $900,000 in medical expenses.

