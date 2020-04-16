Judge shoots down Massachusetts pot shops' plea to reopen

A Massachusetts judge on Thursday ruled that the state’s governor did not violate the constitutional rights of recreational marijuana shops when he required them but not liquor stores to close in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Kenneth Salinger in Boston ruled Republican Governor Charlie Baker acted legally when he deemed the dispensaries nonessential businesses that must suspend physical operations to slow the spread of Covid-19.

