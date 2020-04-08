Marijuana businesses challenge Massachusetts coronavirus restrictions

A group of recreational marijuana dispensaries in Massachusetts filed a lawsuit on Wednesday challenging executive orders issued by the state’s governor categorizing them as non-essential businesses that must close during the coronavirus outbreak.

The lawsuit, filed in Suffolk County Superior Court in Boston, alleged Republican Governor Charlie Baker’s executive orders violate the dispensaries’ constitutional rights and threaten to cause irreparable damage to the state’s cannabis industry.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2x3cQZ3