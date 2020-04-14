Pot shops’ lawyers clamor for essential status in Mass. shutdown

Lawyers for a group of recreational marijuana dispensaries on Tuesday urged a Massachusetts judge to hold that the state’s governor unconstitutionally deemed them nonessential businesses that must close to help abate the coronavirus outbreak.

Attorneys for the marijuana shops and the state jousted during a hearing before a judge in Boston held through a Zoom videoconference because of the pandemic over the validity of the executive orders issued by Republican Governor Charlie Baker.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2VuTPqA