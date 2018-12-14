AARP backs Maryland in U.S. Supreme Court drug price law appeal

Advocacy groups, including the AARP, have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a ruling declaring a Maryland state law that allows its attorney general to sue generic drugmakers who sharply raise prices on medications unconstitutional.

AARP, a lobbying organization for older Americans, and seven other advocacy groups including the National Health Law Program and Public Citizen filed an amicus brief on Thursday asking the justices to reverse an April decision from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’.

