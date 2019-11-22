Generic-drug group wins fees after challenging Maryland price-gouging law

A federal judge on Friday ruled Maryland is on the hook for the attorneys’ fees that a pharmaceutical trade group incurred while successfully challenging a state law that allows its attorney general to sue generic drugmakers who sharply raise drug prices.

U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Baltimore ruled that the Association for Accessible Medicines was entitled to an award of its fees under a federal law that provides for attorneys’ fees to the prevailing party in a civil rights case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rllS0k