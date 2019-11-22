Westlaw News
Generic-drug group wins fees after challenging Maryland price-gouging law

Nate Raymond

A federal judge on Friday ruled Maryland is on the hook for the attorneys’ fees that a pharmaceutical trade group incurred while successfully challenging a state law that allows its attorney general to sue generic drugmakers who sharply raise drug prices.

U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang in Baltimore ruled that the Association for Accessible Medicines was entitled to an award of its fees under a federal law that provides for attorneys’ fees to the prevailing party in a civil rights case.

