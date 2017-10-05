FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Generic drugmakers seek speedy appeal of Maryland price-gouging law
October 5, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 15 days ago

Generic drugmakers seek speedy appeal of Maryland price-gouging law

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The main trade group for generic pharmaceutical companies has asked a federal appeals court to expedite its challenge to a Maryland law that went into effect on Sunday and is designed to penalize drugmakers for price-gouging.

The Association for Accessible Medicines (AAM) in a brief filed with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia on Wednesday said, absent a speedy appeal, drugmakers will face “certain and irreparable harm” because of the law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hR0hYG

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
