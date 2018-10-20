Maryland asks U.S. Supreme Court to revive drug price-gouging law

Maryland on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take a case about whether it can enforce a 2017 state law that allows its attorney general to sue generic drugmakers who sharply raise prices on medications without running afoul of the U.S. Constitution.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh asked the justices to reverse the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ April decision holding that the law violated the Constitution by regulating the price of transactions that occur outside of the state.

