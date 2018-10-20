FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
October 20, 2018 / 12:49 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Maryland asks U.S. Supreme Court to revive drug price-gouging law

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Maryland on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take a case about whether it can enforce a 2017 state law that allows its attorney general to sue generic drugmakers who sharply raise prices on medications without running afoul of the U.S. Constitution.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh asked the justices to reverse the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ April decision holding that the law violated the Constitution by regulating the price of transactions that occur outside of the state.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2R0nTqg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.