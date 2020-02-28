IN BRIEF: Massachusetts prisons to provide 3 inmates addiction treatment in ACLU settlement

The state of Massachusetts’s prison authority has agreed to provide three inmates who suffer from opioid use disorders medication to treat their addiction in order to resolve a lawsuit challenging its refusal to provide them treatment.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which sued alongside the law firm Goodwin Procter, called Friday’s settlement with the Massachusetts’ Department of Correction its latest victory in challenging jail restrictions on addiction treatments.

