October 11, 2018 / 9:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Massachusetts top court tosses thousands of tainted criminal drug cases

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Massachusetts’ top court on Thursday ordered the dismissal of thousands of drug cases because of “egregious government misconduct” related to a former chemist at a state lab who for years stole drug evidence and worked under the influence.

Prosecutors had already agreed to dismiss approximately 8,000 cases tied directly to the work of Sonja Farak, a chemist at the Massachusetts State Crime Laboratory in Amherst who pleaded guilty in 2014.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
