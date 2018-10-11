Massachusetts top court tosses thousands of tainted criminal drug cases

Massachusetts’ top court on Thursday ordered the dismissal of thousands of drug cases because of “egregious government misconduct” related to a former chemist at a state lab who for years stole drug evidence and worked under the influence.

Prosecutors had already agreed to dismiss approximately 8,000 cases tied directly to the work of Sonja Farak, a chemist at the Massachusetts State Crime Laboratory in Amherst who pleaded guilty in 2014.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EgO3U1