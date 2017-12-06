Maxim Healthcare settles Massachusetts Medicaid billing probe

Home healthcare services company Maxim Healthcare Services Inc has agreed to pay nearly $14.3 million to resolve claims it improperly billed Massachusetts’ Medicaid program resulting in overpayments.

The settlement with Columbia, Maryland-based Maxim was announced on Tuesday by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey following an investigation into the extent the company submitted claims not covered by state regulations.

