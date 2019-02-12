FDA warns McKesson for shipping 'illegitimate' opioids

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday said it had sent a warning letter to drug distributor McKesson Corp after it sent bottles of prescription opioids and other medications to pharmacies that had been tampered with.

The FDA said the Feb. 7 warning letter is the first it has ever issued under the 2013 Drug Supply Chain Security Act, which requires drug manufacturers and distributors to have systems in place to quarantine and investigate suspect medications.

