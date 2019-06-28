McKesson escapes generic drug price-fixing lawsuit

McKesson Corp has escaped a proposed class action lawsuit alleging the drug distributor conspired with the manufacturers of thousands of generic medications to fix prices in order to earn billions of dollars.

U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe in Philadelphia ruled on Wednesday that the lawsuit filed by an Illinois-based healthcare facility failed to plausibly allege that McKesson was enlisted by drugmakers into any price-fixing conspiracy they undertook.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2YgYTPl