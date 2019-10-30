McKesson must face investor drug price-fixing lawsuit: judge

McKesson Corp on Wednesday lost a bid to escape claims in a proposed class action lawsuit accusing the drug distributor of misleading investors by failing to disclose it was aware generic drugmakers were engaged in an alleged scheme to fix drug prices.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco said that while the plaintiffs had failed to adequately allege the company took part in the scheme, they could proceed with claims its executives knew of it and the impact it had on McKesson’s profits.

