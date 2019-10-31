McKesson says tentative deal reached in investor opioid monitoring cases

Drug distributor McKesson Corp says a tentative settlement has been reached in a shareholder lawsuit accusing its directors and officers of failing to exercise sufficient oversight over the company’s distribution of addictive opioids.

McKesson disclosed in a quarterly report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday that an agreement in principle had been reached with shareholders who filed derivative lawsuits in Delaware Chancery Court in 2017.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2N1nlRD