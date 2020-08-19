McKesson wins dismissal of whistleblower suit over opioid diversion

Drug distributor McKesson Corp has won dismissal of a whistleblower lawsuit by two former employees accusing the company of has done inadequate job of protecting its product, addictive opioids, from theft.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu in Oakland, California ruled Tuesday that the plaintiffs, Michael McElligott and Carl Kelley, had failed to allege facts supporting their claim that McKesson submitted false claims to Medicare and the healthcare program of the Department of Veterans Affairs, with which McKesson has a contract. The dismissal was without prejudice.

