3rd Circuit dismisses whistleblower case by former Medco executive

A federal appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a whistleblower lawsuit alleging pharmacy benefit manager Medco Health Solutions Inc took kickbacks from AstraZeneca plc in exchange for favoring its drugs including the acid-reflux medication Nexium.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia ruled on Tuesday that former Medco executive Paul Denis could not avoid a ban under the False Claims Act (FCA) on pursuing claims that have been previously publicly disclosed and raised in earlier cases.

