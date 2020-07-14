Trump administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to revive Medicaid work requirements

The Trump administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn rulings that struck down work requirements for Medicaid recipients sought by Arkansas and New Hampshire.

The administration in a petition filed on Monday told the justices that an appellate court’s ruling against it “casts a shadow” on 17 other Republican-led states’ efforts to adopt work requirements for the government healthcare program for the poor.

