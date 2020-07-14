Westlaw News
July 14, 2020 / 8:34 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to revive Medicaid work requirements

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The Trump administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn rulings that struck down work requirements for Medicaid recipients sought by Arkansas and New Hampshire.

The administration in a petition filed on Monday told the justices that an appellate court’s ruling against it “casts a shadow” on 17 other Republican-led states’ efforts to adopt work requirements for the government healthcare program for the poor.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Cwwzmj

