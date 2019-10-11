Westlaw News
October 11, 2019 / 11:56 AM / Updated an hour ago

EXPLAINER: Trump-backed Medicaid work rules in balance at D.C. Circuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court is set to weigh whether the Trump administration can allow Kentucky and Arkansas to impose work requirements on people covered by Medicaid in a case that could impact whether other Republican-led states can do the same.

On Friday, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia will hear an appeal by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services of the lower-court judge’s March rulings that prevented the states from carrying out those requirements.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2B3s0Mk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below