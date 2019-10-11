EXPLAINER: Trump-backed Medicaid work rules in balance at D.C. Circuit

A federal appeals court is set to weigh whether the Trump administration can allow Kentucky and Arkansas to impose work requirements on people covered by Medicaid in a case that could impact whether other Republican-led states can do the same.

On Friday, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia will hear an appeal by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services of the lower-court judge’s March rulings that prevented the states from carrying out those requirements.

