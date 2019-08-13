Westlaw News
Hospitals lose challenge to rule that winnows their Medicaid supplemental payments

Nate Raymond

A federal appeals court on Tuesday overturned a ruling that struck down a 2017 rule the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services adopted that altered how Medicaid payments to hospitals that treat high numbers of low-income patients are calculated.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia rejected arguments by the Children’s Hospital Association of Texas and a group of children’s hospitals that the rule was inconsistent with the plain language of the Medicaid Act.

