Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 20, 2018 / 11:43 PM / a few seconds ago

Minnesota hospitals wins challenge to Medicaid payment rule

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday struck down a 2010 policy adopted by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services that altered how Medicaid payments to hospitals that treat high numbers of low-income patients are calculated.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that an online Frequently Asked Questions section in which the agency announced the new policy constituted a substantive regulatory change that did not follow proper rulemaking processes.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MFYPWL

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
