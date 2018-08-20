Minnesota hospitals wins challenge to Medicaid payment rule

A federal appeals court on Monday struck down a 2010 policy adopted by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services that altered how Medicaid payments to hospitals that treat high numbers of low-income patients are calculated.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that an online Frequently Asked Questions section in which the agency announced the new policy constituted a substantive regulatory change that did not follow proper rulemaking processes.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MFYPWL