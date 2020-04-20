Mississippi hospitals lose challenge to Medicaid payment rule

A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a 2017 rule the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services adopted that limited the amount of supplemental payments hospitals that treat high numbers of low-income patients could receive from Medicaid.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans rejected arguments by a group of Mississippi hospitals that the rule conflicted with the Medicaid Act, joining two other appellate courts that have likewise upheld the regulation.

