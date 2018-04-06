FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 12:45 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

New Hampshire hospitals win challenge to Medicaid payment rules

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has ruled that the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services improperly adopted a new policy in 2010 that reinterpreted how to calculate Medicaid payments to hospitals that treat high numbers of indigent patients.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston on Wednesday upheld a decision in a lawsuit by the New Hampshire Hospital Association and several hospitals in the state that blocked the federal government from enforcing the policy change.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GYihes

