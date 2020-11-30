Ruling slashing hospitals' Medicaid payments is retroactive, judge finds

A 2019 appeals court ruling reviving a 2017 federal rule that cut Medicaid payments to certain hospitals applies retroactively, a federal judge has ruled, potentially putting hospitals on the hook for more than $100 million.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington, who struck down the Department of Health and Human Services rule in 2018 before being reversed by the D.C. Circuit, said the strong presumption that court rulings are retroactive meant that the rule was effective from its original date.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2VgTE2q