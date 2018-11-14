Westlaw News
November 14, 2018 / 11:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tennessee hospitals win challenge to Medicaid payment policy

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday blocked the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services from enforcing policies adopted in 2010 that altered how Medicaid payments to hospitals that treat high numbers of low-income patients are calculated.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the Tennessee Hospital Association that policies CMS announced via an online Frequently Asked Questions were adopted in a manner inconsistent with the Administrative Procedures Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DlPyya

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.