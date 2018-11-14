Tennessee hospitals win challenge to Medicaid payment policy

A federal appeals court on Wednesday blocked the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services from enforcing policies adopted in 2010 that altered how Medicaid payments to hospitals that treat high numbers of low-income patients are calculated.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the Tennessee Hospital Association that policies CMS announced via an online Frequently Asked Questions were adopted in a manner inconsistent with the Administrative Procedures Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DlPyya