Trump administration appeals rulings blocking Medicaid work requirements

The Trump administration on Tuesday told a federal appeals court it had “ample reason” to conclude plans by Kentucky and Arkansas to impose work requirements on people seeking Medicaid health insurance benefits would advance the program’s objectives.

The administration urged the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to overturn two lower court decisions vacating the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ approval of the plans.

