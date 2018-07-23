FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2018 / 8:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Virginia hospital wins challenge to Medicaid payment rule

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday upheld an injunction blocking the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services from enforcing a 2010 policy that altered how Medicaid payments to hospitals that treat high numbers of low-income patients are calculated.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, ruled that an online Frequently Asked Questions section in which the agency announced the new policy constituted a “legislative rule” requiring notice-and-comment procedures.

