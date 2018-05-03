FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
May 3, 2018 / 8:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

California cannot enforce medical waste law in other states - 9th Circuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has blocked California from enforcing a state law compelling a company involved in disposing of used syringes and blood collection devices to incinerate the medical waste even when it was transported out of state.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco on Wednesday upheld a lower court’s preliminary injunction in favor of Daniels Sharpsmart Inc that prevented the state from enforcing the law outside of its borders.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IccwKN

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.