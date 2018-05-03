California cannot enforce medical waste law in other states - 9th Circuit

A federal appeals court has blocked California from enforcing a state law compelling a company involved in disposing of used syringes and blood collection devices to incinerate the medical waste even when it was transported out of state.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco on Wednesday upheld a lower court’s preliminary injunction in favor of Daniels Sharpsmart Inc that prevented the state from enforcing the law outside of its borders.

