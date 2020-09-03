IN BRIEF: Pa. Medicare Advantage provider to pay $2.25 mln to settle inflated bid claims

A Pennsylvania Blue Cross affiliate that acts as an insurer under the federal Medicare Advantage program has agreed to pay $2.25 million to settle allegations that it incorrectly calculated anticipated plan costs, resulting in inflated bids to the federal government.

The settlement, announced Thursday by U.S. Attorney William McSwain in Philadelphia, resolves a whistleblower lawsuit against Keystone Health Plan East Inc and QCC Insurance Company Inc, two subsidiaries of Pennsylvania-based Independence Blue Cross LLC, under the federal False Claims Act.

