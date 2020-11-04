U.S. urges D.C. Circuit to revive Medicare Advantage overpayment rule

The federal government on Tuesday urged a federal appeals court to revive a 2014 Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rule requiring Medicare Advantage insurers to return payments from the government that were based on incorrect diagnostic codes.

Weili Shaw of the U.S. Justice Department argued to a three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals that a lower court erred in holding the rule subjected diagnosis codes underlying Medicare Advantage payments to stricter scrutiny than CMS applies when making payments under traditional Medicare.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3p4MPPc