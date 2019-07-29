Oncologists appeal dismissal of Medicare drug reimbursement cut lawsuit

A group of oncologists on Monday urged a federal appeals court to revive a lawsuit challenging a “harmful and indiscriminate” 2% cut to Medicare reimbursements for medications including cancer drugs that are administered by healthcare providers.

The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) argued in a brief filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that a judge had wrongly held the law governing Medicare Part B drug reimbursement rates barred its claims.

